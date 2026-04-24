Catholic World News

Christians brutally attacked, cemetery desecrated in Pakistan

April 24, 2026

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: A group of Christians was attacked, and a Christian cemetery was desecrated, in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 18.

“The attack occurred when a young Christian man, Pervez Masih, intervened to defend several young Christian women who were being insulted and harassed by young Muslim men,” Agenzia Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies, reported. “At least nine individuals stormed the cemetery, vandalized graves and crosses, repeatedly stabbed Pervez Masih, and assaulted Christian women, beating and stripping them.”

Islam is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 257 million (map), the fifth most populous in the world. 95% of Pakistan’s people are Muslim, 2% are Christian, and 1% are Hindu.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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