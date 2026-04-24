Catholic World News

USCCB, CRS call for $26.9B in international humanitarian aid funding

April 24, 2026

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In an April 23 letter to members of Congress, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and Catholic Relief Services called for $26.9 billion in funding for various international humanitarian assistance programs.

Congress appropriated $26.0 billion for these programs in the current fiscal year: President Donald Trump has proposed $11.9 billion in funding for the upcoming fiscal year.

The joint letter was signed by the chairmen of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Migration and Committee on International Justice and Peace, and by the president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri24 April
Easter

Friday of the Third Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen, Priest and Martyr

Image for Friday of the Third Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen, Priest and Martyr

Today is the Optional Memorial of St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen, Priest and Martyr (1577-1622). Fidelis was born at Sigmaringen in Swabia in 1577. He practiced at first as a lawyer and so took to heart the cause of the needy that he was known as the poor man's lawyer. Then he joined the Capuchin Friars Minor…

Learn more about this day.

April Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: