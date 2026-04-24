Catholic World News

USCCB, CRS call for $26.9B in international humanitarian aid funding

April 24, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In an April 23 letter to members of Congress, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and Catholic Relief Services called for $26.9 billion in funding for various international humanitarian assistance programs.

Congress appropriated $26.0 billion for these programs in the current fiscal year: President Donald Trump has proposed $11.9 billion in funding for the upcoming fiscal year.

The joint letter was signed by the chairmen of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Migration and Committee on International Justice and Peace, and by the president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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