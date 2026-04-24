Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for use of ‘cutting-edge technologies’ to ensure sustainable access to food

April 24, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing an Asia-Pacific regional conference of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a Vatican diplomat said that “a paradigm shift based on the inalienable human dignity conferred by God is essential, so that innovation and progress contribute to ensuring that everyone has sustainable access to food.”

“This entails the introduction of cutting-edge technologies, the adoption of sustainable practices, and the development of strategies that optimize the use of natural resources throughout the entire production chain,” said Msgr. Fernando Chica Arellano. “However, innovation is not limited to the application of new technologies; it also implies a transformation of the way in which we produce, distribute, and consume food.”

Msgr. Chica Arellano, the Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the FAO, also said that “a paradigm shift based on the inalienable human dignity conferred by God is essential, so that innovation and progress contribute to ensuring that everyone—particularly the poor and the most vulnerable, including newborns—has sustainable access to healthy, nutritious, and sufficient food.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Fri24 April
Easter

Friday of the Third Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen, Priest and Martyr

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Today is the Optional Memorial of St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen, Priest and Martyr (1577-1622). Fidelis was born at Sigmaringen in Swabia in 1577. He practiced at first as a lawyer and so took to heart the cause of the needy that he was known as the poor man's lawyer. Then he joined the Capuchin Friars Minor…

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