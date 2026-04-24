Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission backs political, humanitarian support for Ukraine

April 24, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) praised the efforts of the EU, under the six-month presidency of Cyprus, to “sustain political, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine and its people.”

“We call on the EU and its Member States to maintain unity and to intensify diplomatic efforts towards a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, grounded in international law,” COMECE added, as it offered 13 policy recommendations, including:

“embed EU security and defense efforts within a broader strategy that clearly affirms peace as the ultimate objective of European action”

“develop a coherent EU approach to water resilience, prioritizing access to safe drinking water, sustainability and solidarity”

“promote inclusive economic policies that combine competitiveness with social cohesion”

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