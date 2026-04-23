Catholic World News

Mob attacks Christian village in Bangladesh

April 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on EWTN News

CWN Editor's Note: A mob attacked a Christian village in Birganj, Bangladesh, on April 19. At least six people were injured in the attack, and a Hindu temple in the area was also destroyed.

“Nearly 200 Muslims were reportedly involved in the attack and used local homemade weapons such as axes, iron rods, and bamboo sticks in an attempt to steal land from Indigenous Christians and Hindus,” EWTN News reported.

Located in South Asia, Bangladesh (map) is the world’s eighth most populous nation. The nation of 170 million is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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