Catholic World News

Mass at Casa Santa Marta on anniversary of Pope Francis’s death

April 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Luigi Travaglino, a retired nuncio, celebrated Mass in Casa Santa Marta on the first anniversary of Pope Francis’s death. Casa Santa Marta, or Domus Sanctae Marthae, is the Vatican guest house in which Pope Francis lived during his twelve-year pontificate.

Reading aloud a homily prepared by Cardinal Angelo Acerbi, a 100-year-old retired nuncio, Archbishop Travaglino recalled “the apostolic courage with which he faced the years of his pontificate, even when, despite his physical limitations, he wanted to carry out his apostolic mission to the farthest ends of the earth.”

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