Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman sees African papal trip as ‘the journey that reveals the pontificate’

April 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, said in an editorial that he sees Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to four African nations as “the journey that reveals the pontificate.”

“The emphasis on peace, on returning to negotiation, and on respect for international law—interventions that have drawn reactions in recent days—fits within this context,” Tornielli wrote. “It helps to clarify once more the nature of the Church’s service, and particularly that of the Successor of Peter, who does not act as a politician but as a pastor.”

“Yet it is inherent in being a pastor—far from any reduction to a purely spiritual or abstract dimension—to care about peace, justice, dialogue, encounter, the building of more just societies, closeness to those who are persecuted or discriminated against, solidarity with innocent victims of war, and the prophetic concern for the fate of humanity in this “dramatic hour of history,” Tornielli concluded.

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