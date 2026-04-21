Catholic World News

Massive Buenos Aires crowd attends outdoor concert in memory of Pope Francis

April 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A massive crowd—estimated variously from 70,000 to 250,000 people—attended an outdoor concert in Buenos Aires’ Plaza de Mayo in memory of Pope Francis (video).

Father Guilherme Peixoto was the DJ at the concert, entitled “Todos, todos, todos” (Everyone, everyone, everyone). The event took place on April 18, three days before the first anniversary of the Pontiff’s death.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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