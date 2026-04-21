Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairmen back Clergy Act

April 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of two committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops lent their support to the Clergy Act, sponsored by Rep. Vince Fong (R-CA).

The bill would “establish a two-year window for clergy to revoke their exemption from Social Security and Medicare taxes and enroll in the programs,” said Archbishop Shelton Fabre of Louisville and Archbishop Ronald Hicks of New York, who chair the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development and the Committee on Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations.

“We are pleased that the bipartisan measure was advanced unanimously by the House Ways and Means Committee in December 2025, and we therefore urge consideration by the full House of Representatives as soon as possible,” the prelates added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue21 April
Easter

Tuesday of the Third Week of Easter; Opt Mem of St. Anselm, Bishop and Doctor

Image for Tuesday of the Third Week of Easter; Opt Mem of St. Anselm, Bishop and Doctor

The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Anselm (1033-1109), who was born in Aosta, Italy, and died in Canterbury, England. St. Anselm's services to the Church are principally the following: First, as Archbishop of Canterbury he defended the rights and liberties of the Church against the…

Learn more about this day.

April Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: