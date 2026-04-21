Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairmen back Clergy Act

April 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of two committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops lent their support to the Clergy Act, sponsored by Rep. Vince Fong (R-CA).

The bill would “establish a two-year window for clergy to revoke their exemption from Social Security and Medicare taxes and enroll in the programs,” said Archbishop Shelton Fabre of Louisville and Archbishop Ronald Hicks of New York, who chair the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development and the Committee on Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations.

“We are pleased that the bipartisan measure was advanced unanimously by the House Ways and Means Committee in December 2025, and we therefore urge consideration by the full House of Representatives as soon as possible,” the prelates added.

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