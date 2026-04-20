Catholic World News

Myanmar’s bishops express solidarity with Pope

April 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Myanmar (map) expressed their solidarity with Pope Leo XIV following President Donald Trump’s social media post blasting Pope Leo.

“We join our prayers with his [the Pope’s] and earnestly implore all nations, leaders, and peoples to lay down their weapons, open their hearts, and embark on the difficult but necessary path of dialogue and peace,” the bishops of the war-torn nation said in their statement.

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