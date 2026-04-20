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Myanmar’s bishops express solidarity with Pope

April 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Myanmar (map) expressed their solidarity with Pope Leo XIV following President Donald Trump’s social media post blasting Pope Leo.

“We join our prayers with his [the Pope’s] and earnestly implore all nations, leaders, and peoples to lay down their weapons, open their hearts, and embark on the difficult but necessary path of dialogue and peace,” the bishops of the war-torn nation said in their statement.

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The Church in Wales celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Beuno or Benno (545-690), one of its greatest saints. He was a monk who founded his own community and performed numerous miracles, among them restoring St. Winifred's head after she was beheaded. He was an effective preacher who evangelized much of…

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