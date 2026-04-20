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Papal visit brought unity to both sides in Anglophone Crisis, leading Cameroon prelate says

April 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the Anglophone crisis, an ongoing armed conflict, the president of the Episcopal Conference of Cameroon said that Pope Leo is “the strongest unifying factor of those who are in conflict, because both sides respect him.”

“Both sides are coming out to receive him, and both sides are ready to listen to his message,” said Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Bamenda. “This is a miracle. And, although you could not identify them, the crowd in Bamenda was too big not to have separatists in there, which means that they were also on the road cheering the Pope passing.”

Archbishop Fuanya added:

When the Pope comes to a place, it is an event. But really that event is not as important as the aftermath of the event. The Pope has given speeches and messages. We have all clapped. We are all happy. What next?

That question is very important for all of us. I think that in the whole country, we have to sit down to digest all those messages. And secondly, we have to see what it takes to be able to implement them.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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