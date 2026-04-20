Catholic World News

Seek truth and goodness, not consensus and appearances, Pope writes to young Italian professionals

April 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on Holy See Press Office (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to a meeting of young professionals at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, Pope Leo XIV wrote that “you are called to be present where ideas are formed and decisions concerning the destiny of peoples are directed.”

“Yours is not only a path of excellence: it is a mission,” Pope Leo wrote to the Toniolo Young Professional Association, named after the lay economist Blessed Giuseppe Toniolo (1845-1918). “You are not asked to emerge, but to serve. Not to affirm yourselves, but to make fruitful what you have received.”

“’May you disappear so that Christ may remain’: this maxim does not diminish, but frees,” Pope Leo added in his April 18 message. “It frees you from the search for consensus, to root you in the truth; it frees you from appearances, to consign you to the substance of good.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!