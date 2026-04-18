Catholic World News

Religious Liberty Commission holds final hearing

April 18, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Religious Liberty Commission, established by President Donald Trump last year, held its seventh and final hearing.

The “capstone hearing of President Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission contained more powerful testimony and discussion about how people of religion are under assault by the secular left,” said Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, the Commission’s chairman. “Next month, the Commission will deliver our recommendations to President Trump to ensure that Americans’ religious liberty is safeguarded against evil forces seeking to suppress them in our country.”

Two bishops are commissioners: Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Bishop Robert Barron. In addition, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, Bishop Thomas Paprocki, and Bishop Kevin Rhoades serve on the commission’s advisory board.

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