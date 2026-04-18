Catholic World News

Cuba’s bishops defend Pope amid attacks

April 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de Cuba

CWN Editor's Note: The Conference of Catholic Bishops of Cuba released a statement of support for Pope Leo.

“At a time when the figure of the Pope has been the object of attacks and questioning, the Cuban bishops have wanted to publicly express their support and closeness,” the bishops’ conference stated. “In the midst of a world wounded by conflicts and wars, the Pope’s voice becomes a prophetic light that invites us to work for peace and to defend the poor and excluded.”

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