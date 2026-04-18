Catholic World News

US bishops urge DHS, ICE to avoid arrest, detention of pregnant mothers

April 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committees on Pro-Life Activities and Migration asked the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and the senior official of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to “avoid the arrest and detention of pregnant and postpartum mothers, absent exceptional circumstances.”

“Doing so would be consistent with this Administration’s recent pro-life actions,” said Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, and Bishop Brendan Cahill of Victoria, Texas.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!