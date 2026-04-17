Catholic World News

Does a new survey show potential for a Confession revival?

April 17, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A survey conducted by the Vinea Research Group found that 67% of Catholics who have not been to Confession in the past year are open to going to Confession again.

Father Josh Johnson, coauthor of the Pocket Guide to the Sacrament of Reconciliation, said:

Anybody can do the Bible study. Anybody can facilitate a retreat. Anybody can work in the food pantry. I think we [priests] should do all those things, but I think we ought to always prioritize, above everything else, the sacraments ...



Sometimes what keeps people away is the practical thing of it’s not available. And if we make it more available, people will begin to come. If you add confession times, I guarantee you, people are going to start coming.

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