Catholic World News

Technology should not replace the family, Vatican diplomat says at UN meeting

April 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN meeting devoted to “Population, technology and research in the context of sustainable development,” a Vatican diplomat said that “particular vigilance is required to ensure that technology complements authentic human encounters rather than substituting them.”

“Care, education and the transmission of values cannot be fully delegated to digital technology,” said Chargé d’Affaires of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations. “They are rooted in presence, responsibility and love.”

Msgr. Murphy added:

These realities are most fully expressed within the family, which remains the primary place of care, education and solidarity, even as technology evolves. Therefore, efforts should be made to ensure that technology complements, rather than replaces, the family and authentic human relationships.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!