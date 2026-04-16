Catholic World News

Florida Catholic school principal avoids jail time after stealing more than $238,000

April 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on CBS News

CWN Editor's Note: The former principal of a Catholic school in Pompano Beach, Florida, was sentenced to ten years’ probation after she was convicted of stealing more than $238,000 from the school over a nine-year period.

Judge Tim Bailey said that Lori St. Thomas is “not likely to reoffend” and is not a danger to the community. He ordered her to pay $121,548 to the school in restitution.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!