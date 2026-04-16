Catholic World News

Religious sisters sue UnitedHealth Group

April 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: The Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary filed a lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group after the company rejected the sisters’ request for a shareholder resolution.

“The sisters had asked for a shareholder resolution to be put forth at the company’s annual meeting; resolutions are routinely put before the shareholders to be voted on and congregations of sisters file several of them every year,” the Global Sisters Project reported. The resolution “asked the company to report on whether its spree of acquisitions is making health care less accessible.”

“Shareholders have rights and there needs to be transparency,” said Sister Linda Haydock. “We think it’s incumbent upon us to use our shareholder rights to ask the company to be transparent.”

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