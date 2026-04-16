Catholic World News

US bishops’ doctrine chairman issues clarification on just war theory

April 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Doctrine issued a statement on just war theory “In light of recent public comments regarding the Catholic Church’s teaching on war and peace.”

“For over a thousand years, the Catholic Church has taught just war theory and it is that long tradition the Holy Father carefully references in his comments on war,” said Auxiliary Bishop James Massa of Brooklyn. “A constant tenet of that thousand-year tradition is a nation can only legitimately take up the sword ‘in self-defense, once all peace efforts have failed’ (Catechism of the Catholic Church, no. 2308).”

Bishop Massa explained, “That is, to be a just war it must be a defense against another who actively wages war, which is what the Holy Father actually said: ‘He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.’”

“When Pope Leo XIV speaks as supreme pastor of the universal Church, he is not merely offering opinions on theology, he is preaching the Gospel and exercising his ministry as the Vicar of Christ,” Bishop Massa added. “The consistent teaching of the Church is insistent that all people of good will must pray and work toward lasting peace while avoiding the evils and injustices that accompany all wars.”

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