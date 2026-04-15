Catholic World News

Church leaders, including Cardinal Müller, unite behind Pope following President Trump’s criticism

April 15, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Following President Donald Trump’s social media post blasting Pope Leo, prelates around the world have come to the Pontiff’s defense.

Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith from 2012 to 2017, said that “in this specific case, it must be clearly stated that no one has the right to criticize the Pope when he faithfully follows the mission he received from Christ to bear witness to the Gospel of peace.”

“Christ’s message transcends political interests, and God is our judge,” he added. “And no mortal may presume to exploit the name of God for his own interests. Even a good end does not justify bad means. We can only work and pray for peace, but not at any price; rather, for a just peace—including for the Iranian people, that they may be freed from a reign of terror.”

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