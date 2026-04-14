Catholic World News

President Trump says he won’t apologize to Pope Leo

April 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump told reporters that he will not apologize for a social media post blasting the Pope.

“He was very much against what I’m doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran. Pope Leo would not be happy with the end result,” the president said on April 13. “I think he’s very weak on crime and other things.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!