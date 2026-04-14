Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal recalls 40th anniversary of St. John Paul’s historic visit to Rome’s synagogue

April 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity marked the 40th anniversary of Pope St. John Paul II’s historic visit to the Great Synagogue of Rome.

“The visit of Saint John Paul II to the Rome synagogue on April 13, 1986, was an extraordinary event,” said Cardinal Kurt Koch. “For the first time in history, a Bishop of Rome entered a synagogue to bear witness before the world to his appreciation for the Jewish religion and the Jewish people.”

“The Pope emphasized that the Catholic Church has a relationship with Judaism unlike that with any other religion,” Cardinal Koch added. “In particular, through this visit to the Rome synagogue forty years ago—as well as through many of his other important statements on Catholic–Jewish dialogue, various eloquent gestures, and the personal friendships he maintained with members of the Jewish people—Pope John Paul II charted a significant course for the future of reconciliation between the Catholic Church and Judaism.”

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