Catholic World News

Successor of Peter returns to Africa as a missionary of peace, Vatican spokesman writes

April 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican spokesman described the Pope’s apostolic journey to four African nations as that of a missionary of peace.

“How can one fail to reflect on the resentment being generated among younger generations by the massacres of civilians in Gaza and now in Lebanon?” asked Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication. “And how can the same question not be asked with regard to the war in Ukraine and the many other regions scarred by hatred and violence?”

Tornielli added:

The voice of peace of the Successor of Peter, the Vicar of the defenseless Son of God who chose the nonviolent path of self-sacrifice on the Cross, resonates even more powerfully when it rises from this land [Algeria], where the Church is an absolute minority and where the witness of the very few Christians is all the more essential—grounded in service and in sharing the joys and sufferings of all.

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