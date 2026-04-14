Catholic World News

Imitate the faith and ardor of Spanish martyrs of the 1930s, Pope writes in message

April 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for an Easter Saturday festival attended by 85,000 in Madrid, Pope Leo XIV recalled the martyrs slain out of hatred for the faith in Spain in the 1930s.

The martyrs were “witnesses of Jesus; in them, Christ’s victory over death became fidelity, strength and surrender,” Pope Leo wrote in his message, dated April 8 and released on April 11.

“You are called not only to remember them, but to draw strength from their example so that Christ may walk your streets once more, so that the Church may regain her zeal, so that the truth of the Gospel may open those tombs into which so many hearts have turned, and thus Easter may become present here and now through Christian lives that are light, courage, and a joyful proclamation,” the Pope added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!