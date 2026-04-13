Catholic World News

Cardinal Vesco: Algerians will welcome Pope’s message of peace

April 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: As Pope Leo prepared to embark on his apostolic journey to four African nations, the cardinal archbishop of Algiers wrote that Algerians will welcome the Pope’s message of peace.

“It is no coincidence that the motto of this journey is ‘Peace be with you’—a greeting we also offer in Arabic: ‘Assalamu alaykoum,’” Cardinal Jean-Paul Vesco, O.P., wrote in an article for the Vatican newspaper. “We welcome the Pope, for he is a man of peace; yet, in a world like ours today—where are the men of peace? Are there any others?”

Cardinal Vesco added:

The Algerian people will surely welcome him with warmth and deep emotion; for them, personality counts above all else—it is the exchange of glances that truly touches the heart. They possess the immense quality of being easily moved; they have the capacity to let everything unfold within the gaze—and, consequently, within the heart.



And I have no doubt that the gaze they will encounter—the gaze the Pontiff will cast upon them, and upon our country—will leave no heart untouched by indifference.

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