Catholic World News

US cardinals criticize Iran war, ICE deportations

April 13, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a joint interview, Cardinals Blase Cupich, Robert McElroy, and Joseph Tobin—the three cardinals who currently govern archdioceses in the United States—criticized the Iran war and ICE deportations.

“In the Catholic teaching this is not a just war,” Cardinal McElroy said of the Iran war. “The Catholic faith teaches us there are certain prerequisites for a just war. You can’t go for a variety of different aims. You have to have a focused aim, which is to restore justice and restore peace.”

The Iranian regime is “an abominable regime, and it should be removed,” Cardinal McElroy continued. “But this is a war of choice that we went to, and I think it’s embedded in a wider moment in the United States that’s worrying, which is this: we’re seeing before us the possibility of war after war after war.”

Asked why he called ICE a “lawless organization,” Cardinal Tobin said:

I didn’t say that they were people without law. But when people act in this way, when they have to hide their identities to terrify people, when they can actually violate other guarantees of our Constitution and Bill of Rights, well I think somebody’s got to call that out and I’m not the only one.

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