Catholic World News

Pope offers Easter greetings to Eastern Christians, calls for peace in Ukraine, Lebanon, Sudan

April 12, 2026

At the conclusion of his midday Regina Caeli address today, Pope Leo XIV extended Easter greetings to Eastern Christians and called for peace in Ukraine, Lebanon, and Sudan.

“Today, many Eastern Churches celebrate Easter according to the Julian calendar,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “In communion of faith in the Risen Lord, I extend my heartfelt wishes for peace to all these communities.”

“I accompany these wishes with my fervent prayer for all those suffering due to war, particularly for the dear people of Ukraine,” he continued. “May the light of Christ bring comfort to afflicted hearts and strengthen the hope for peace. May the international community’s attention to the tragedy of this war not waver!”

The Pope added:

In these days of sorrow, fear, and unwavering hope in God, I feel closer than ever to the beloved people of Lebanon. The principle of humanity, inscribed in the conscience of every person and recognized in international law, entails a moral obligation to protect the civilian population from the horrific effects of war. I call on the parties in the conflict to declare a ceasefire and urgently seek a peaceful solution. Next Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the start of the bloodstained conflict in Sudan. How much the Sudanese people are suffering, innocent victims of this inhuman tragedy! I renew my fervent appeal to the warring parties to silence their weapons and begin, without preconditions, a sincere dialogue aimed at ending this fratricidal war as soon as possible.

The Pope also greeted various groups of pilgrims—“especially the faithful who celebrated Divine Mercy Sunday at the Shrine of Santo Spirito in Sassia“—and asked for prayers for his impending apostolic journey to four African nations.

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