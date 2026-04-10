Catholic World News

Vatican concludes visitation of Heiligenkreuz Abbey in Austria

April 10, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life concluded its apostolic visitation of Heiligenkreuz Abbey, an Austrian Cistercian abbey known for its Latin liturgy and Gregorian chant.

The visitors, Benedictine Abbot Primate Jeremias Schröder and Sister Christine Rod, were given the task of assess Abbot Maximilian Heim’s leadership and the handling of abuse allegations.

The visitors’ proposals included “optimized communication skills of the community internally and externally, strategic considerations for the future of the abbey and prioritization of tasks, reflection on the theological and spiritual orientation, deepening the introduction of young people to monastic life and the priesthood, and a sharpening of the identity and self-image of Heiligenkreuz Abbey.”

“We thank the Dicastery and the two visitors for the valuable discussions during the visitation and the helpful guidance for the future,” Abbot Heim said. The dicastery, in turn, thanked Abbot Heim for his “outstanding personal commitment to Heiligenkreuz Abbey, which has contributed to a remarkable flourishing of the community.”

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