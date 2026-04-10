Catholic World News

12 new members named to Dicastery for Communication

April 10, 2026

Pope Leo XIV appointed twelve new members of the Dicastery for Communication, joining the 20 current members.

The dicastery—led by a lay prefect (Paolo Ruffini) and a secretary—“oversees the entire communications network of the Apostolic See and, with structural unity and respecting the relative operational characteristics, unifies the Holy See’s activities in the area of communication,” according to Praedicate Evangelium, the 2022 apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia. “It does so in order that the whole system responds in an integrated way to the needs of the Church’s evangelizing mission in a context characterized by the presence and development of digital media, and by the factors of convergence and interactivity.”

The new members include the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization; the prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education; leading officials of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), the Latin American Episcopal Council (CELAM), and the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC); prelates from Morocco, Guam, Tanzania, and the Philippines; and Helen Osman, an American and the president of SIGNIS (the World Catholic Association for Communication).

Praedicate Evangelium provides that members of the Curial dicasteries meet (typically) every two years in plenary session to discuss “matters and questions of greater importance.”

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