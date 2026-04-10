Catholic World News

Archbishop Eterović retires at 75; led Synod of Bishops under Pope Benedict

April 10, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignation of Archbishop Nikola Eterović, 75, from his position as apostolic nuncio to Germany.

The Croatian prelate was one of the leading Vatican officials late in the pontificate of John Paul II and throughout the pontificate of Benedict XVI: he served as secretary general of the Synod of Bishops from 2004 to 2013, coordinating the synods on the Eucharist (2005), the Word of God (2008), and the New Evangelization (2012). Pope Francis named him apostolic nuncio to Germany in 2013.

Pope Leo named Archbishop Hubertus Matheus Maria van Megen, the current nuncio to Kenya, as Archbishop Eterović’s successor in Germany.

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