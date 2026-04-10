Catholic World News

Czech court finds parts of Vatican-Czech treaty unconstitutional

April 10, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Constitutional Court of the Czech Republic declared parts of a 2024 treaty between the Czech Republic and the Holy See to be unconstitutional.

The court faulted provisions related to Church archives and to the seal of Confession; the latter, said the court, is “a clear violation of the neutrality of the state and the principle of equal treatment of different churches.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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