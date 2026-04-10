Catholic World News

USCCB calls for assistance for Lebanon’s people

April 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace called on President Donald Trump and the international community “to ensure that the people of Lebanon receive greater access to humanitarian assistance, including food and medical supplies, especially in the south.”

“I acknowledge that the people of Israel have the right to live in peace, as well as the innocent Lebanese civilians who are currently suffering from lack of food, medical supplies, and from paralyzing fear,” Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, the Maronite bishop of Los Angeles and a Lebanese native, said in an April 9 statement. “Distressingly, over one million people, including 370,000 children, have been displaced by the fighting, in what is becoming one of Lebanon’s most acute internal displacement crises in recent history.”

“For peace in Lebanon to take root, it is imperative that all parties work toward the full and immediate disarming of Hezbollah, as well as the implementation of the UN resolutions concerning Lebanon,” Bishop Zaidan added. “Hopefully, after that, the governments of Israel and Lebanon can sign an agreement for lasting peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!