Catholic World News

Survey assesses Americans’ views on morality

April 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pew Research Center

CWN Editor's Note: A recent report by the Pew Research Center found that 90% of Americans believe adultery is morally wrong, while only 9% believe that IVF is morally wrong and 8% believe that contraception is morally wrong.

47% of Americans consider abortion morally wrong, according to the report; 55% of white Catholics and 56% of Hispanic Catholics said that they believe abortion is morally wrong.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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