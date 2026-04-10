Catholic World News

Lebanese priest discusses suffering of Christians in Beqaa Valley, under Israeli attack

April 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: A Maronite priest spoke with Vatican News about the plight of the faithful in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, which is under Israeli attack.

“The situation in the Beqaa Valley and the Baalbek region is particularly distressing,” said Father Elie Gemayel, a parish priest of the Maronite Eparchy of Baalbek–Deir el-Ahmar. “The most urgent need is often the simplest one: the ability to live with dignity. For many families, this means being able to buy food, pay for medicines, or ensure their children receive an education.”

“We sometimes feel a profound weariness, a deep inner poverty, and a certain fear of the future, as if our souls were being put to the test just as much as our bodies,” he added. “We recognize that our role is simply to be present: God does not abandon us, even when everything seems shrouded in darkness.”

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