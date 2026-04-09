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Sport can be a ‘workshop for a reconciled humanity,’ Pope tells Olympic athletes

April 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV today received athletes from the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (video) and told them that “sport, if lived well, becomes a workshop for a reconciled humanity, where diversity is not a threat but a wealth.”

“Sport contributes to the maturing of our character, requires a steadfast spirituality and is a fruitful form of education,” Pope Leo said. “Through sport, we learn to know our own bodies without idolizing them, to control our emotions, to compete without losing our sense of fraternity, to accept defeat without despair and victory without arrogance.”

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