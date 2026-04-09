Catholic World News

Military Archbishop Broglio relieved by US-Iran ceasefire, but concerns loom

April 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on EWTN News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, welcomed the two-week ceasefire in the Iran war but expressed regret that Lebanon was not included.

The prelate said in an interview with EWTN News that “I’m happy that at least the two sides are talking to each other and perhaps looking for a solution to avoid any sort of armed conflict and perhaps pull back on the tensions in the area.”

“It would be helpful that any sort of peace dialogue involve all of the participants and all of those who might be either belligerents or victims of any sort of military action,” he said. Dialogue, he added, “should have taken place before any sort of military action was taking place.”

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