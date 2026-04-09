Catholic World News

Priest discusses plight of Lebanese Christians on Israeli border

April 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Maronite parish priest in Rmaish (Rmeich), a Lebanese village on the Israeli border, discussed the plight of Christians there amid the Lebanon war.

“Just this morning, the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Paolo Borgia, asked us how we are and what our needs are,” Father Toni Elias said on April 8. “These days, I am compiling a list of medicines. There are people with cancer or undergoing serious treatments. Some need very specific or very expensive medicines, which cost a lot or are no longer available.”

“We need these essential goods, and above all, a humanitarian corridor,” he added.

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