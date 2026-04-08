Catholic World News

Indian nuns detained on trafficking suspicion, released

April 08, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Eight Indian religious sisters and two religious-order candidates were detained at the train station in Indore after being accused of human trafficking. They were released after Church officials intervened.

“There are many elements who are often critical of the Church,” said Bishop Thomas Mathew of Indore. “We may be proved innocent later, but the loss of time, money, and peace of mind remains.”

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