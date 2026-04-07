Catholic World News

Colombian cardinal washes feet of transgender prostitutes

April 07, 2026

Cardinal Luis José Rueda Aparicio of Bogotá, Colombia, washed the feet of transgender prostitutes on Holy Thursday, according to multiple Latin American media reports.

“It was the second consecutive year that the highest-ranking Catholic official in Colombia chose to pay tribute to this group during the celebration of Holy Thursday,” reported Infobae, a leading Latin American online newspaper. Noticias UNO, a leading Colombian television news show, broadcast a report on the rite, during which the prelate offered remarks.

KCH FM, an Ecuadorian radio station, also reported on the incident.

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