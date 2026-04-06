Catholic World News

In Sudan, some Christians are experiencing a ‘real passion,’ bishop says

April 06, 2026

The bishop of El-Obeid, Sudan, said that Christians there are experiencing a “real passion” amid the Sudanese civil war.

Bishop Yunan Tombe Trille Kuku Andali, who narrowly escaped execution in 2024, told Vatican News that “we live in a besieged city. We hear the sound of drones and aircraft.”

The bishop explained that “there are different degrees of fear. We live in the same country, but fear is not the same everywhere, nor is it the same for everyone in Sudan.”

“In these conditions, the Resurrection of Jesus takes on an even deeper meaning, because it gives us the hope that we too may rise to new life as He did,” the prelate added.

Sudan (map) is a northeastern African nation of 51.8 million that is 92% Muslim and 4% Christian, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions. The nation is distinct from South Sudan, which is predominantly Christian and animist.

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