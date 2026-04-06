Catholic World News

To defray costs of papal journey, Spanish bishops offer top donors chance to meet Pope

April 06, 2026

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: To encourage donations to cover the cost of the Pope’s upcoming apostolic journey to Spain, the nation’s bishops are offering a private papal audience to donors who contribute more than €500,000 ($577,200), as well as “a working meeting at the Vatican, and reserved spaces at the events during the trip,” the Crux news agency reported.

Those who contribute between €250000 ($288,600) and €500,000 have the same benefits, “except the meeting with the Pope won’t be private,” according to the report.

“Requesting support, in this case, is our way of covering the material costs of a trip of this magnitude without these falling on taxpayers,” a spokesman for the episcopal conference said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.