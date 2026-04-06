Catholic World News

The Gospel needs to reach the oppressed, Pope tells pilgrims on Easter Monday

April 06, 2026

Pope Leo XIV today contrasted the reactions of the guards at Christ’s tomb, who spread the “fake news” that Christ’s body had been stolen, with the reaction of the women at the tomb, who spread the Good News of the Resurrection. This Good News, the Pope said, needs to “reach, above all, those oppressed by the evil that corrupts history and confuses consciences.”

In his Easter Monday Regina Caeli address (video), delivered at noon today to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo said that “today’s Gospel (Mt 28:8–15) calls us to choose between two accounts: that of the women who encountered the risen Lord (vv. 9–11), and that of the guards who were bribed by the leaders of the Sanhedrin (vv. 11–14).”

“The former proclaim Christ’s victory over death; the latter assert that death prevails always and in every circumstance,” the Pope explained. “According to their version, Jesus has not risen; instead, his body was stolen. From the same fact—the empty tomb—two interpretations arise: one a source of new and eternal life, the other of certain and definitive death.”

Pope Leo continued:

This contrast invites us to reflect on the value of Christian witness and the integrity of human communication. Often, the proclamation of truth is obscured by what we today call “fake news”—lies, insinuations, and unfounded accusations. Yet, in the face of such obstacles, the truth does not remain hidden; rather, it comes forth to meet us, living and radiant, illuminating even the deepest darkness. Just as he spoke to the women at the tomb, Jesus says to us today: “Do not be afraid; go and tell” (v. 10). In this way, he himself becomes the Good News to be witnessed in the world.

“Dear friends, how important it is that this Gospel reach, above all, those oppressed by the evil that corrupts history and confuses consciences,” the Pope added. “I think of peoples afflicted by war, of Christians persecuted for their faith, of children deprived of an education. To proclaim the Paschal mystery of Christ in both word and deed means to give a new voice to hope—a hope otherwise stifled by the hands of the violent. Wherever it is proclaimed, the Good News sheds light upon every shadow, in every age.”

The Pontiff concluded:

With particular affection, in the light of the risen Lord, we remember today Pope Francis, who, on Easter Monday of last year, returned to the Lord. As we recall his profound witness of faith and love, let us pray together to the Virgin Mary, Seat of Wisdom, that we may become ever more radiant heralds of the truth.

Pope Leo then recited, in Latin, the Regina Caeli, the Minor Doxology (three times), and the prayer for the faithful departed, before imparting his blessing and greeting pilgrims. He added:

My thoughts go out to all those in different parts of the world who are taking part in the initiatives organized for the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, renewing my appeal that sport, with its universal language of fraternity, may be a place of inclusion and peace. I thank all those who have sent me messages of good wishes for Easter during these days. I am especially grateful for your prayers. Through the intercession of the Virgin Mary, may God reward each of you with his gifts! I hope you spend this Easter Monday and these days of the Easter Octave—during which we continue to celebrate Christ’s Resurrection—in joy and faith. Let us continue to pray for the gift of peace for the whole world. Happy Easter Monday!

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