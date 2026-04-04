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‘The Resurrection does not tell us to overlook evil,’ Jerusalem cardinal preaches at Easter Vigil

April 04, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, O.F.M., the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, celebrated the Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre (video), built on the site of the Lord’s Resurrection.

“Today’s liturgy reminds us that the Resurrection does not tell us to overlook evil,” Cardinal Pizzaballa preached. “It tells us that reality itself can be transformed by the power of God. He has made a way where there stood a wall. Where there was an immovable stone, now there is a threshold.”

“The Gospel does not ask us to perform extraordinary feats, but to guard life, even in small ways,” he added. “We are called not to deny the cross, but to transfigure it, making it part of the path of salvation that unites us to the life of God.”

Cardinal Pizzaballa celebrated the Mass in Latin, ad orientem, with other Franciscan friars. Wartime restrictions, reminiscent of the COVID lockdowns, prevented the faithful from attending in person.

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