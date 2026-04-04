Catholic World News

Church desecrated in French small town

April 04, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A church in the small town of Chèvremont in northeastern France was recently desecrated.

“The tabernacle had been forced open, consecrated hosts were scattered across the floor, and ciboriums and chalices were taken from the sacristy,” the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe reported. “Similar break-ins occurred in Meroux and Bourguignon, where church doors were forced [open] and liturgical objects stolen.”

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