Catholic World News

Cardinal Woelki warns against Communion services, calls on priests to celebrate Mass daily

April 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne, Germany, warned priests not to replace Sunday Masses with Communion services and called upon priests to celebrate Mass daily.

“I am concerned that Communion services—often with the distribution of holy Communion—are increasingly replacing the celebration of the Eucharist on Sundays,” Cardinal Woelki preached at the archdiocesan Chrism Mass. “That, dear brothers, is no longer Catholic, and I urgently ask you to counteract this from the outset!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!