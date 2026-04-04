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Vittorio Messori, who interviewed St. John Paul and Cardinal Ratzinger, dies at 84

April 04, 2026

Vittorio Messori, a journalist whose interview questions led to the publication of The Ratzinger Report (1985) and Pope St. John Paul II’s Crossing the Threshold of Hope (1994), died on April 3 at the age of 84.

Messori was also the author of Hypotheses about Jesus, an apologetics classic that he wrote after his conversion from agnosticism, and Kidnapped by the Vatican? The Unpublished Memoirs of Edgardo Mortara

 

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