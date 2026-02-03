Catholic World News

Pope appoints 54-year-old as archbishop of Prague

February 03, 2026

Pope Leo XIV has named Bishop Stanislav Přibyl, CSsR, of Litoměřice, Czech Republic, as the new archbishop of Prague, less than two years after his ordination as a bishop.

Bishop Přibyl succeeds Archbishop Jan Graubner, 76, whose resignation Pope Leo accepted for reasons of age.

Bishop Přibyl, 54, was ordained a priest of the Redemptorist order in 1996 and was secretary general of the Czech Episcopal Conference from 2009 to 2016. He was ordained bishop of Litoměřice in March 2024, following his appointment to the see by Pope Francis.

Archbishop Graubner’s five predecessors in the see of Prague were all created cardinals.

Bishop Stanislav Přibyl is a different person from the Father Stanislav Přibyl who is rector of the Church of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary and St. Charles the Great in Prague. The latter Přibyl has written in defense of the traditional Latin Mass.

