Filipino rebels announce Christmas truce

December 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The New People’s Army (NPA), a Communist rebel group in the Philippines, has announced a two-day truce for Christmas, to be observed December 25 and 26, and followed by a similar truce on December 31 and January 1.

The NPA said this “unilateral ceasefire” wad intended as “a sign of solidarity with the Filipino people, who are trying to observe traditional holidays in a simple way amidst serious social and economic conditions.”

A government spokesman said that the truce announcement was “empty and unverifiable,” and revealed that the government had not negotiated with the NPA about the ceasefire.

