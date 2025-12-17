Action Alert!
Radical priest silenced in Brazil

December 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An activist Brazilian priest with an enormous media following has been to end his appearances on broadcast and social media.

Father Julio Lancellotti, who has millions of online followers, told reporters that he had accepted the order from Cardinal Odilo Scherer of Sao Paulo “in a spirit of obedience and resilience.”

Father Lancellotti, who is famous for his advocacy on behalf of the poor and the homeless, has been attacked by Brazilian political leaders, who charge that his activities have encouraged criminal behavior, particularly among drug users.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

